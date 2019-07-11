All apartments in Lancaster
1366 Oakbluff Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM

1366 Oakbluff Drive

1366 Oakbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1366 Oakbluff Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Lancaster has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have any available units?
1366 Oakbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have?
Some of 1366 Oakbluff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 Oakbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Oakbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 Oakbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1366 Oakbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1366 Oakbluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1366 Oakbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1366 Oakbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1366 Oakbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 Oakbluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1366 Oakbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1366 Oakbluff Drive has units with air conditioning.

