1361 Oakbluff Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!

Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath. Hardwood floors in living area and hall way. Nice brick fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Nice fenced in back yard. Two car garage.