Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1350 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1350 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1350 Pennsylvania Ave
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75134
Boardwalk
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home! - Great home in a super neighborhood! Spacious 4 bedroom home. New carpet and new paint. Call to view today!
(RLNE4892485)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1350 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1350 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District