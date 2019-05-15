All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:24 AM

1350 Pennsylvania Ave

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75134
Boardwalk

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home! - Great home in a super neighborhood! Spacious 4 bedroom home. New carpet and new paint. Call to view today!

(RLNE4892485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1350 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1350 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

