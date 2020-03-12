All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
1345 Kentucky Avenue
1345 Kentucky Avenue

1345 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Kentucky Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75134
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
1345 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1345 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 1345 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 1345 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1345 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

