Last updated June 18 2019

Location

1338 Greenbriar Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
oven
fireplace
oven
parking
media room
Very nice well kept home in a nice Neighborhood. Close to shops, movie theatre and eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have any available units?
1338 Greenbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have?
Some of 1338 Greenbriar Lane's amenities include parking, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Greenbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Greenbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Greenbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1338 Greenbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Greenbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Greenbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 1338 Greenbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1338 Greenbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Greenbriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 Greenbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 Greenbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

