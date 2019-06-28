All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
1334 Rosewood Lane
1334 Rosewood Lane

1334 Rosewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Rosewood Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home coming soon! Located in the heart of Lancaster close to businesses and I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Rosewood Lane have any available units?
1334 Rosewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1334 Rosewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Rosewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Rosewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Rosewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1334 Rosewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Rosewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1334 Rosewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Rosewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Rosewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1334 Rosewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Rosewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1334 Rosewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Rosewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 Rosewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 Rosewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 Rosewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

