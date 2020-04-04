All apartments in Lancaster
1329 Greenbriar Lane

1329 Greenbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1329 Greenbriar Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,385 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, April 26, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Se

(RLNE5504066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane have any available units?
1329 Greenbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1329 Greenbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Greenbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Greenbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Greenbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Greenbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Greenbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 1329 Greenbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1329 Greenbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Greenbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Greenbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Greenbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

