All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1322 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1322 Pennsylvania Avenue

1322 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1322 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75134
Boardwalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
1322 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District