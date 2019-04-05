Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1310 Fairfield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1310 Fairfield Court
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1310 Fairfield Court
1310 Fairfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1310 Fairfield Court, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wellington Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has spectacular curb appeal! Enjoy granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced back yard with covered porch! This home holds so many upgrades, don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Fairfield Court have any available units?
1310 Fairfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 1310 Fairfield Court have?
Some of 1310 Fairfield Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1310 Fairfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Fairfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Fairfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Fairfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1310 Fairfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Fairfield Court offers parking.
Does 1310 Fairfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Fairfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Fairfield Court have a pool?
No, 1310 Fairfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Fairfield Court have accessible units?
No, 1310 Fairfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Fairfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Fairfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Fairfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Fairfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
