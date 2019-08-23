All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:49 AM

1306 Oakbrook Street

1306 Oakbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Oakbrook Street, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Oakbrook Street have any available units?
1306 Oakbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1306 Oakbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Oakbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Oakbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1306 Oakbrook Street offer parking?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Oakbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Oakbrook Street have a pool?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Oakbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Oakbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Oakbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Oakbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.

