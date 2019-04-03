128 W 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light. Wood floors throughout home. Kitchen has granite countertops and refinished cabinets. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. $50 application fee per adult