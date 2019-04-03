All apartments in Lancaster
128 W 8th Street
Last updated April 3 2019

128 W 8th Street

128 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 West 8th Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Lancaster Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light. Wood floors throughout home. Kitchen has granite countertops and refinished cabinets. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. $50 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 W 8th Street have any available units?
128 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 128 W 8th Street have?
Some of 128 W 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 W 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 128 W 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 W 8th Street offers parking.
Does 128 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 W 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 128 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 128 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 W 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 W 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 W 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

