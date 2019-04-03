128 West 8th Street, Lancaster, TX 75146 Lancaster Historic District
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light. Wood floors throughout home. Kitchen has granite countertops and refinished cabinets. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. $50 application fee per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 W 8th Street have any available units?
128 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 128 W 8th Street have?
Some of 128 W 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.