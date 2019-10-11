All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1254 High Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1254 High Meadow Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

1254 High Meadow Lane

1254 High Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1254 High Meadow Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. 2 Dining areas. Ceramic tile & laminate throughout. Chain link fenced back yard. NO PETS ALLOWED. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APP ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 High Meadow Lane have any available units?
1254 High Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1254 High Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1254 High Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 High Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1254 High Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 High Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1254 High Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1254 High Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1254 High Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 1254 High Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 High Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 High Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1254 High Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1254 High Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1254 High Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 High Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 High Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 High Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 High Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District