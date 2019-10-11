1254 High Meadow Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146 Meadow Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Fantastic completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. 2 Dining areas. Ceramic tile & laminate throughout. Chain link fenced back yard. NO PETS ALLOWED. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APP ACCEPTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
