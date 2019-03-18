Spacious home with a open floor plan! - Spacious 2 story 5 bedroom and 2.1 bath home. Open floor plan with a large kitchen that over looks into the family room with a wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms are nice sizes. A Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1252 Candler Dr have any available units?
1252 Candler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1252 Candler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Candler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Candler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Candler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Candler Dr offer parking?
No, 1252 Candler Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1252 Candler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Candler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Candler Dr have a pool?
No, 1252 Candler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Candler Dr have accessible units?
No, 1252 Candler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Candler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Candler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 Candler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 Candler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
