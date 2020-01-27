All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:29 PM

1248 Cypress Lane

1248 Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Cypress Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Cypress Lane have any available units?
1248 Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1248 Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Cypress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Cypress Lane offer parking?
No, 1248 Cypress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Cypress Lane have a pool?
No, 1248 Cypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 1248 Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Cypress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 Cypress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1248 Cypress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

