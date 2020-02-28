All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:35 AM

1244 Flower Ridge Dr

1244 Flower Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Flower Ridge Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have any available units?
1244 Flower Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1244 Flower Ridge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Flower Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Flower Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Flower Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 Flower Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1244 Flower Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.

