Great Lancaster home for a great price! - Cute home with rear entry garage. Master bath features separate vanities, separate garden tub and shower. Walk in closet. Great home with a great price. Call to see today!
(RLNE4739745)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1241 Candler Dr have any available units?
1241 Candler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1241 Candler Dr have?
Some of 1241 Candler Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Candler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Candler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Candler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Candler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Candler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Candler Dr offers parking.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have a pool?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have accessible units?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
