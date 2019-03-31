All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1241 Candler Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1241 Candler Dr
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:52 AM

1241 Candler Dr

1241 Candler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1241 Candler Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Lancaster home for a great price! - Cute home with rear entry garage. Master bath features separate vanities, separate garden tub and shower. Walk in closet. Great home with a great price. Call to see today!

(RLNE4739745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Candler Dr have any available units?
1241 Candler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1241 Candler Dr have?
Some of 1241 Candler Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Candler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Candler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Candler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Candler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Candler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Candler Dr offers parking.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have a pool?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have accessible units?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Candler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Candler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District