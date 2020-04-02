All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:39 AM

1226 Southridge Drive

1226 Southridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Southridge Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 2 LIVING SPACES, ONE IDEAL TO USE AS DEN OR OFFICE. EAT IN KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. LARGE BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND AND I 35. MOVE IN READY MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Southridge Drive have any available units?
1226 Southridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1226 Southridge Drive have?
Some of 1226 Southridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Southridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Southridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Southridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Southridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1226 Southridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Southridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1226 Southridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Southridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Southridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1226 Southridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Southridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 Southridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Southridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Southridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Southridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Southridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

