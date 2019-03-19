All apartments in Lancaster
1219 Jessie Lane

1219 Jessie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1219 Jessie Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Jessie Lane have any available units?
1219 Jessie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1219 Jessie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Jessie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Jessie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Jessie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Jessie Lane offer parking?
No, 1219 Jessie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Jessie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Jessie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Jessie Lane have a pool?
No, 1219 Jessie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Jessie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1219 Jessie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Jessie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Jessie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Jessie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Jessie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

