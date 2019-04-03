Rent Calculator
1218 Southridge Dr
1218 Southridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1218 Southridge Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect 3 bedroom home in Lancaster! - Welcome home! This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite countertops. New flooring put in a year ago. Great size backyard with patio. Call to view today!
(RLNE4807510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1218 Southridge Dr have any available units?
1218 Southridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1218 Southridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Southridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Southridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Southridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Southridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1218 Southridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Southridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Southridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Southridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1218 Southridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Southridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1218 Southridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Southridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Southridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Southridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Southridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
