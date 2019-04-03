1218 Southridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect 3 bedroom home in Lancaster! - Welcome home! This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite countertops. New flooring put in a year ago. Great size backyard with patio. Call to view today!



(RLNE4807510)