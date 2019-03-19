All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Jewel Lane

1218 Jewel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Jewel Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Lancaster, Texas. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,854.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood, tile, and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Jewel Lane have any available units?
1218 Jewel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1218 Jewel Lane have?
Some of 1218 Jewel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Jewel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Jewel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Jewel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Jewel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Jewel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Jewel Lane offers parking.
Does 1218 Jewel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Jewel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Jewel Lane have a pool?
No, 1218 Jewel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Jewel Lane have accessible units?
No, 1218 Jewel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Jewel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Jewel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Jewel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Jewel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

