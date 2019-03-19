Rent Calculator
Lancaster, TX
1218 Greenbriar Ln
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1218 Greenbriar Ln
1218 Greenbriar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1218 Greenbriar Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Home for you! - Nice home with almost 1,800 sqft. Call to see today!
(RLNE4614144)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln have any available units?
1218 Greenbriar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1218 Greenbriar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Greenbriar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Greenbriar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Greenbriar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln offer parking?
No, 1218 Greenbriar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Greenbriar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln have a pool?
No, 1218 Greenbriar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln have accessible units?
No, 1218 Greenbriar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Greenbriar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Greenbriar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Greenbriar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
