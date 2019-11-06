Rent Calculator
Home
Lancaster, TX
121 Rolling Hills Place
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 Rolling Hills Place
121 Rolling Hills Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 Rolling Hills Place, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place have any available units?
121 Rolling Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 121 Rolling Hills Place have?
Some of 121 Rolling Hills Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 Rolling Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
121 Rolling Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Rolling Hills Place pet-friendly?
No, 121 Rolling Hills Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place offer parking?
No, 121 Rolling Hills Place does not offer parking.
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Rolling Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place have a pool?
No, 121 Rolling Hills Place does not have a pool.
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place have accessible units?
No, 121 Rolling Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Rolling Hills Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Rolling Hills Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Rolling Hills Place does not have units with air conditioning.
