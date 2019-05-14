Rent Calculator
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1203 Jessie Lane
1203 Jessie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1203 Jessie Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is very inviting! Spacious floor plan, stainless steel appliances! Accredited Schools! Just minutes from shopping, fine dining and entertainment. At first sight you will fell at home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 Jessie Lane have any available units?
1203 Jessie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 1203 Jessie Lane have?
Some of 1203 Jessie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 1203 Jessie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Jessie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Jessie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Jessie Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1203 Jessie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Jessie Lane offers parking.
Does 1203 Jessie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Jessie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Jessie Lane have a pool?
No, 1203 Jessie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Jessie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1203 Jessie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Jessie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Jessie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Jessie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Jessie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
