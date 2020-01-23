This cozy 1 bed 1 bath arpartment is located in a small quiet complex in Lancaster close to nearby schools and Cedar Valley College This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 North Elm Street have any available units?
1201 North Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1201 North Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 North Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.