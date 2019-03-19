All apartments in Lancaster
119 Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Oak Street

119 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

119 Oak St, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice three bedroom home with 2-car garage and large backyard.
Outdoor pets allowed upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

