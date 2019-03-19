All apartments in Lancaster
1137 Meadow Creek Court
1137 Meadow Creek Court

1137 Meadow Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Meadow Creek Court, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Lancaster, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,597 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court have any available units?
1137 Meadow Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1137 Meadow Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Meadow Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Meadow Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Meadow Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Meadow Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Meadow Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1137 Meadow Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1137 Meadow Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Meadow Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Meadow Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Meadow Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

