1129 Meadow Creek Court, Lancaster, TX 75146 Meadow Creek
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1267 SqFt of living space!! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court have any available units?
1129 Meadow Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1129 Meadow Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Meadow Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Meadow Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 Meadow Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court offer parking?
No, 1129 Meadow Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Meadow Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1129 Meadow Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1129 Meadow Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Meadow Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Meadow Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Meadow Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
