All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1114 Alicia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1114 Alicia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1114 Alicia

1114 Alicia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1114 Alicia Ln, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,571 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4603898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Alicia have any available units?
1114 Alicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1114 Alicia currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Alicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Alicia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Alicia is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Alicia offer parking?
No, 1114 Alicia does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Alicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Alicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Alicia have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Alicia has a pool.
Does 1114 Alicia have accessible units?
No, 1114 Alicia does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Alicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Alicia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Alicia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Alicia does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District