Last updated January 1 2020 at 7:25 AM

1108 Becky Lane

1108 Becky Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1108 Becky Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,351 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying

(RLNE5428123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1108 Becky Lane have any available units?
1108 Becky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1108 Becky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Becky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Becky Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Becky Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1108 Becky Lane offer parking?
No, 1108 Becky Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Becky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Becky Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Becky Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Becky Lane has a pool.
Does 1108 Becky Lane have accessible units?
No, 1108 Becky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Becky Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Becky Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Becky Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Becky Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

