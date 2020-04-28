All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
1105 Meadow creek Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

1105 Meadow creek Drive

1105 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Meadow Creek Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate newly renovated home with luxury laminate flooring, Brand new carpets, Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances. Located on a big lot in a beautiful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have any available units?
1105 Meadow creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have?
Some of 1105 Meadow creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Meadow creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Meadow creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Meadow creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Meadow creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Meadow creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Meadow creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Meadow creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Meadow creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Meadow creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Meadow creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

