1105 Meadow Creek Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146 Meadow Creek
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate newly renovated home with luxury laminate flooring, Brand new carpets, Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances. Located on a big lot in a beautiful neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have any available units?
1105 Meadow creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1105 Meadow creek Drive have?
Some of 1105 Meadow creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Meadow creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Meadow creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.