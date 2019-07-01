Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1102 Meadow Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1102 Meadow Creek Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 Meadow Creek Drive
1102 Meadow Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1102 Meadow Creek Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom two bath with recent updates. (tile, light fixtures, garage door opener, paint) Master bedroom has two walk IN CLOSETS. Corner lot. Available now. NO Pets and NO smoking
Housing Vouchers considered !!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have any available units?
1102 Meadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 1102 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1102 Meadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Meadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Meadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District