Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1102 Meadow Creek Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:05 AM

1102 Meadow Creek Drive

1102 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1102 Meadow Creek Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom two bath with recent updates. (tile, light fixtures, garage door opener, paint) Master bedroom has two walk IN CLOSETS. Corner lot. Available now. NO Pets and NO smoking

Housing Vouchers considered !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have any available units?
1102 Meadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 1102 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Meadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Meadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Meadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Meadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Meadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

