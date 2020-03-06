107 Laurel St

Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lancaster is now available. This home features wood look floors throughout, Ceiling fans and large back patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com