Lancaster, TX
107 Laurel St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:35 AM

107 Laurel St

107 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 Laurel Street, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lancaster is now available. This home features wood look floors throughout, Ceiling fans and large back patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Laurel St have any available units?
107 Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 107 Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
107 Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Laurel St pet-friendly?
No, 107 Laurel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 107 Laurel St offer parking?
No, 107 Laurel St does not offer parking.
Does 107 Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Laurel St have a pool?
No, 107 Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 107 Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 107 Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Laurel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Laurel St does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

