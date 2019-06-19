Rent Calculator
Lancaster, TX
/
1023 Cresthaven Dr.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:17 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1023 Cresthaven Dr.
1023 Cresthaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1023 Cresthaven Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pepperridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. have any available units?
1023 Cresthaven Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 1023 Cresthaven Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Cresthaven Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Cresthaven Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. offer parking?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. have a pool?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Cresthaven Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Cresthaven Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
