1007 April Showers Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

1007 April Showers Lane

1007 April Showers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1007 April Showers Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 April Showers Lane have any available units?
1007 April Showers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1007 April Showers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 April Showers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 April Showers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 April Showers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1007 April Showers Lane offer parking?
No, 1007 April Showers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1007 April Showers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 April Showers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 April Showers Lane have a pool?
No, 1007 April Showers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1007 April Showers Lane have accessible units?
No, 1007 April Showers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 April Showers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 April Showers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 April Showers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 April Showers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

