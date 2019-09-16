All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:09 PM

1003 April Showers Ln

1003 April Showers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1003 April Showers Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom home! - Great home on a nice corner lot! Master suite is downstairs. Large gameroom and 3 bedrooms are upstairs. A must see!

(RLNE5153260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 April Showers Ln have any available units?
1003 April Showers Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1003 April Showers Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1003 April Showers Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 April Showers Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 April Showers Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1003 April Showers Ln offer parking?
No, 1003 April Showers Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1003 April Showers Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 April Showers Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 April Showers Ln have a pool?
No, 1003 April Showers Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1003 April Showers Ln have accessible units?
No, 1003 April Showers Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 April Showers Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 April Showers Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 April Showers Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 April Showers Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

