Lampasas County, TX
288 CR 3365
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

288 CR 3365

288 County Road 3365 · (254) 634-3311
Location

288 County Road 3365, Lampasas County, TX 76539

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 288 CR 3365 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2393 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
- KEMPNER ADDRESS! Love country living? Do you need close to ten acres for your horses or playing on your ATV? This property is calling to you. This Kempner two bedroom is loaded! Two full bathrooms, two-car oversized garage with automatic opener, Huge front entry court yard, perfect for gatherings or entertaining. Interior features include raised ceilings, fireplace in the center of the living room, formal dining, kitchen island with electric, serve thru, pantry, master bathroom with his and her walk-in closets, garden tub, plenty of natural lighting throughout house, covered patio, bonus/flex room could be used as a third bedroom, but has no closet.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE5840438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 CR 3365 have any available units?
288 CR 3365 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 CR 3365 have?
Some of 288 CR 3365's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 CR 3365 currently offering any rent specials?
288 CR 3365 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 CR 3365 pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 CR 3365 is pet friendly.
Does 288 CR 3365 offer parking?
Yes, 288 CR 3365 offers parking.
Does 288 CR 3365 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 CR 3365 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 CR 3365 have a pool?
No, 288 CR 3365 does not have a pool.
Does 288 CR 3365 have accessible units?
No, 288 CR 3365 does not have accessible units.
Does 288 CR 3365 have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 CR 3365 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 CR 3365 have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 CR 3365 does not have units with air conditioning.
