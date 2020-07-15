288 CR 3365

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- KEMPNER ADDRESS! Love country living? Do you need close to ten acres for your horses or playing on your ATV? This property is calling to you. This Kempner two bedroom is loaded! Two full bathrooms, two-car oversized garage with automatic opener, Huge front entry court yard, perfect for gatherings or entertaining. Interior features include raised ceilings, fireplace in the center of the living room, formal dining, kitchen island with electric, serve thru, pantry, master bathroom with his and her walk-in closets, garden tub, plenty of natural lighting throughout house, covered patio, bonus/flex room could be used as a third bedroom, but has no closet.



