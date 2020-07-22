All apartments in Lakeway
50 Casa Verde
50 Casa Verde

50 Casa Verde · (512) 263-6723
Location

50 Casa Verde, Lakeway, TX 78734

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1705 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Cozy one story, end unit, condo with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths. Tile floors in most of the unit. Great access to the covered parking with 1 covered spot and 1 reserved, located in front of unit. Open view to greenbelt, private pool for residents. High ceilings, plenty of windows, formal dining with skylights. Kitchen has plenty of storage. Master has 2 walk-in closets, tiles floors. Walking distance to the Lakeway waterfront park with hike & bike trails, dog park, water access. No cats per owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Casa Verde have any available units?
50 Casa Verde has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Casa Verde have?
Some of 50 Casa Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Casa Verde currently offering any rent specials?
50 Casa Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Casa Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Casa Verde is pet friendly.
Does 50 Casa Verde offer parking?
Yes, 50 Casa Verde offers parking.
Does 50 Casa Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Casa Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Casa Verde have a pool?
Yes, 50 Casa Verde has a pool.
Does 50 Casa Verde have accessible units?
No, 50 Casa Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Casa Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Casa Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Casa Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Casa Verde does not have units with air conditioning.
