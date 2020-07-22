50 Casa Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool

Cozy one story, end unit, condo with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths. Tile floors in most of the unit. Great access to the covered parking with 1 covered spot and 1 reserved, located in front of unit. Open view to greenbelt, private pool for residents. High ceilings, plenty of windows, formal dining with skylights. Kitchen has plenty of storage. Master has 2 walk-in closets, tiles floors. Walking distance to the Lakeway waterfront park with hike & bike trails, dog park, water access. No cats per owner