Lakeway, TX
/
235 Mooring CIR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM
235 Mooring CIR
235 Mooring Circle
No Longer Available
Location
235 Mooring Circle, Lakeway, TX 78734
Amenities
garage
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom , 2 car detached garage duplex with no common walls. Beautiful Lakeway area with hike/bike trails, tennis, golf, swimming, boating etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Mooring CIR have any available units?
235 Mooring CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakeway, TX
.
What amenities does 235 Mooring CIR have?
Some of 235 Mooring CIR's amenities include garage, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 235 Mooring CIR currently offering any rent specials?
235 Mooring CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Mooring CIR pet-friendly?
No, 235 Mooring CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeway
.
Does 235 Mooring CIR offer parking?
Yes, 235 Mooring CIR offers parking.
Does 235 Mooring CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Mooring CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Mooring CIR have a pool?
No, 235 Mooring CIR does not have a pool.
Does 235 Mooring CIR have accessible units?
No, 235 Mooring CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Mooring CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Mooring CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Mooring CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Mooring CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
