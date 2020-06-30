2201 Lakeway BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in highly desirable Lakeway community, private 3 BR, 2.5 BA garden home has been elegantly updated throughout. Gorgeous hardwood floors fill the main living areas, BR's, & stairs. No carpet! The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage, Complex community pool & tennis court. Located within walking distance to elementary school, neighborhood market, trails and more! Acclaimed LTISD. HOA in process of painting exterior. Nice!