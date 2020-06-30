All apartments in Lakeway
217 Stowaway CV
217 Stowaway CV

217 Stowaway Cove · No Longer Available
Location

217 Stowaway Cove, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This duplex has an open living/kitchen concept with hard tile flooring. One bedroom will have new laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom will have new carpet. Living has large floor to ceiling stone wood burning fireplace with vaulted ceiling. Washer & Dryer connections in 1 car garage. Large privacy fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

