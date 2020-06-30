This duplex has an open living/kitchen concept with hard tile flooring. One bedroom will have new laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom will have new carpet. Living has large floor to ceiling stone wood burning fireplace with vaulted ceiling. Washer & Dryer connections in 1 car garage. Large privacy fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Stowaway CV have any available units?
217 Stowaway CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 217 Stowaway CV have?
Some of 217 Stowaway CV's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Stowaway CV currently offering any rent specials?
217 Stowaway CV is not currently offering any rent specials.