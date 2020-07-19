All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:23 PM

213 Golden Bear DR

213 Golden Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 Golden Bear Drive, Lakeway, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
*Tell guard you're showing the property* Beautiful Flint Rock residence w/ spectacular hill country views, soaring ceilings & abundant natural light in private gated community. Spacious kitchen features SS apps/granite counters open to bright family room w/ gorgeous travertine floors/fireplace. This fun floor plan offers 2 master suites & most bedrooms offer gleaming hardwoods w/ wonderful views. Roof top features natural stone deck + plenty of room for sunbathing/take in view. Potential for 6th bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Golden Bear DR have any available units?
213 Golden Bear DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 213 Golden Bear DR have?
Some of 213 Golden Bear DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Golden Bear DR currently offering any rent specials?
213 Golden Bear DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Golden Bear DR pet-friendly?
No, 213 Golden Bear DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 213 Golden Bear DR offer parking?
Yes, 213 Golden Bear DR offers parking.
Does 213 Golden Bear DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Golden Bear DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Golden Bear DR have a pool?
No, 213 Golden Bear DR does not have a pool.
Does 213 Golden Bear DR have accessible units?
No, 213 Golden Bear DR does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Golden Bear DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Golden Bear DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Golden Bear DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Golden Bear DR does not have units with air conditioning.
