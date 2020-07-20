All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

130 Lakota Pass

130 Lakota Pass · No Longer Available
Location

130 Lakota Pass, Lakeway, TX 78738

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
130 Lakota Pass Available 05/15/19 Beautiful 6 bedroom home with spectacular hill country views! - This home is a find! Move in May 20th. Come enjoy all the wonderful amenities of Ridge of Alta Vista just in time for Spring! Fitness Center, Pool, covered playscape, Tennis and basketball court. This beautiful 6 bedrooms 5 baths 5874 sq ft. home has a 3 car garage and sparkling pool! The kitchen is granite and opens to the main living area, great for entertaining. Relax on the large deck with loved ones and take in spectacular hill country views. The spacious master suite provides soaking spa tub and two large closets. Three bedrooms upstairs, two full baths and game room. Bottom level, great for guest stays or in-law suite. Full kitchen/laundry/ bathroom complete with wet bar and game room (pool table can stay). Master bedroom window has pool side and greenbelt view. Move in May 20. Tenant occupied. Call agent 24 hrs ahead to sched showing. Call Jennifer Moreno Licensed Realtor for your showing today! 512-256-1730! Tour Link: https://tours.virtuance.com/1006512?a=1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Lakota Pass have any available units?
130 Lakota Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 130 Lakota Pass have?
Some of 130 Lakota Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Lakota Pass currently offering any rent specials?
130 Lakota Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Lakota Pass pet-friendly?
No, 130 Lakota Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 130 Lakota Pass offer parking?
Yes, 130 Lakota Pass offers parking.
Does 130 Lakota Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Lakota Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Lakota Pass have a pool?
Yes, 130 Lakota Pass has a pool.
Does 130 Lakota Pass have accessible units?
No, 130 Lakota Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Lakota Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Lakota Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Lakota Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Lakota Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
