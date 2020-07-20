Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

130 Lakota Pass Available 05/15/19 Beautiful 6 bedroom home with spectacular hill country views! - This home is a find! Move in May 20th. Come enjoy all the wonderful amenities of Ridge of Alta Vista just in time for Spring! Fitness Center, Pool, covered playscape, Tennis and basketball court. This beautiful 6 bedrooms 5 baths 5874 sq ft. home has a 3 car garage and sparkling pool! The kitchen is granite and opens to the main living area, great for entertaining. Relax on the large deck with loved ones and take in spectacular hill country views. The spacious master suite provides soaking spa tub and two large closets. Three bedrooms upstairs, two full baths and game room. Bottom level, great for guest stays or in-law suite. Full kitchen/laundry/ bathroom complete with wet bar and game room (pool table can stay). Master bedroom window has pool side and greenbelt view. Move in May 20. Tenant occupied. Call agent 24 hrs ahead to sched showing. Call Jennifer Moreno Licensed Realtor for your showing today! 512-256-1730! Tour Link: https://tours.virtuance.com/1006512?a=1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4012580)