Home
/
Lakehills, TX
/
465 13th Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
465 13th Street
465 13th St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
465 13th St W, Lakehills, TX 78063
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home located in secluded area, very quiet, 3 bedroom 1 bath and an office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 465 13th Street have any available units?
465 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakehills, TX
.
Is 465 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 465 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakehills
.
Does 465 13th Street offer parking?
No, 465 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 465 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 13th Street have a pool?
No, 465 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 465 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 465 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
