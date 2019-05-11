All apartments in Lakehills
1564 Elmhurst Dr
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

1564 Elmhurst Dr

1564 Elmhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1564 Elmhurst Dr, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Waterfront Lake house! Deep water cove with privacy! Incredible Lake views! Boating, swimming, and fishing right out your back door. Huge 2nd floor deck! culdesac with 1/4 acre. Level yard area. Available near end of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

