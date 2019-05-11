Beautiful Waterfront Lake house! Deep water cove with privacy! Incredible Lake views! Boating, swimming, and fishing right out your back door. Huge 2nd floor deck! culdesac with 1/4 acre. Level yard area. Available near end of May.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1564 Elmhurst Dr have any available units?
1564 Elmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
Is 1564 Elmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Elmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.