All apartments in Lakehills
Find more places like 1544 ELMHURST DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakehills, TX
/
1544 ELMHURST DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1544 ELMHURST DR

1544 Elmhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1544 Elmhurst Dr, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy, waterfront 2/1 cottage on stilts with 4-car carport w/room for boats & vehicles. Newer HVAC, newer tile & cleaned carpet. Level, fenced yard. Paved walkway down to Medina Lake waterfront high & beautiful for swimming, boating & hanging out. High ceiling & lots of windows overlooking lake, tons of trees gives treehouse effect. Large covered deck off living area overlooks water & hill country. Easy access w/paved road minutes from Park, restaurants & stores. Easy commute to SA, Boerne, Bandera.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 ELMHURST DR have any available units?
1544 ELMHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
What amenities does 1544 ELMHURST DR have?
Some of 1544 ELMHURST DR's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 ELMHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
1544 ELMHURST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 ELMHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 1544 ELMHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakehills.
Does 1544 ELMHURST DR offer parking?
Yes, 1544 ELMHURST DR offers parking.
Does 1544 ELMHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 ELMHURST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 ELMHURST DR have a pool?
No, 1544 ELMHURST DR does not have a pool.
Does 1544 ELMHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 1544 ELMHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 ELMHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 ELMHURST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 ELMHURST DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1544 ELMHURST DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Castle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio