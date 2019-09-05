All apartments in Lakehills
146 Ohio Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

146 Ohio Ave

146 Ohio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

146 Ohio Ave, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean 2 bedroom home on paved street in quiet area. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Hill Country elementary. Easy assess to SA,Boerne, Bandera. Applicants must pass background check and meet income 3Xs the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Ohio Ave have any available units?
146 Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
Is 146 Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
146 Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 146 Ohio Ave offer parking?
No, 146 Ohio Ave does not offer parking.
Does 146 Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 146 Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 146 Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 146 Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Ohio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Ohio Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Ohio Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
