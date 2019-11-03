All apartments in Lakehills
Last updated November 3 2019

12095 Park RD 37

12095 Park Road 37 · No Longer Available
Location

12095 Park Road 37, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
12095 Park RD 37 Available 11/04/19 Cottage by the lake! - Cute 1/1 cottage close to PR 37 and 1283. Front and back porch, fenced backyard. Washer and dryer on-site!

(RLNE3167160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12095 Park RD 37 have any available units?
12095 Park RD 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
Is 12095 Park RD 37 currently offering any rent specials?
12095 Park RD 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12095 Park RD 37 pet-friendly?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakehills.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 offer parking?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not offer parking.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12095 Park RD 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have a pool?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have a pool.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have accessible units?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
