Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakehills
Find more places like 12095 Park RD 37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakehills, TX
/
12095 Park RD 37
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12095 Park RD 37
12095 Park Road 37
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12095 Park Road 37, Lakehills, TX 78063
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
12095 Park RD 37 Available 11/04/19 Cottage by the lake! - Cute 1/1 cottage close to PR 37 and 1283. Front and back porch, fenced backyard. Washer and dryer on-site!
(RLNE3167160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have any available units?
12095 Park RD 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakehills, TX
.
Is 12095 Park RD 37 currently offering any rent specials?
12095 Park RD 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12095 Park RD 37 pet-friendly?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakehills
.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 offer parking?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not offer parking.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12095 Park RD 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have a pool?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have a pool.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have accessible units?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12095 Park RD 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12095 Park RD 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Castroville, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Helotes, TX
Kerrville, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Kirby, TX
Cibolo, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio