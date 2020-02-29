All apartments in Lake Worth
6829 Wallis Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6829 Wallis Road

6829 Wallis Road · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Wallis Road, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge storage building. Extra parking in back. Large master bedroom with double closets. Separate utility room. Open kitchen and living area. Breakfast area. Gas stove. Ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Wallis Road have any available units?
6829 Wallis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6829 Wallis Road have?
Some of 6829 Wallis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Wallis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Wallis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Wallis Road pet-friendly?
No, 6829 Wallis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 6829 Wallis Road offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Wallis Road offers parking.
Does 6829 Wallis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 Wallis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Wallis Road have a pool?
No, 6829 Wallis Road does not have a pool.
Does 6829 Wallis Road have accessible units?
No, 6829 Wallis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Wallis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 Wallis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6829 Wallis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6829 Wallis Road does not have units with air conditioning.

