Nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge storage building. Extra parking in back. Large master bedroom with double closets. Separate utility room. Open kitchen and living area. Breakfast area. Gas stove. Ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6829 Wallis Road have any available units?
6829 Wallis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6829 Wallis Road have?
Some of 6829 Wallis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Wallis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Wallis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.