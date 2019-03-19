Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 6437 Canyon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
6437 Canyon Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6437 Canyon Trail
6437 Canyon Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6437 Canyon Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have any available units?
6437 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Worth, TX
.
What amenities does 6437 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6437 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6437 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Worth
.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6437 Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6437 Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Saginaw, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Azle, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Aledo, TX
Willow Park, TX
Weatherford, TX
Hurst, TX
Roanoke, TX
Southlake, TX
Burleson, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Mansfield, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District