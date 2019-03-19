All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 6437 Canyon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
6437 Canyon Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6437 Canyon Trail

6437 Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6437 Canyon Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Canyon Trail have any available units?
6437 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6437 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6437 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6437 Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6437 Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXHurst, TXRoanoke, TXSouthlake, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District