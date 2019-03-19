4304 Highland Lake Drive

Nice single story brick home with living area, Dining area. Huge den with fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large bedrooms with good closet space. Getting new carpet.Two covered parking. Big fenced backyard with extra storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
