All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 4304 Highland Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
4304 Highland Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4304 Highland Lake Drive

4304 Highland Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4304 Highland Lake Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice single story brick home with living area, Dining area. Huge den with fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large bedrooms with good closet space. Getting new carpet.Two covered parking. Big fenced backyard with extra storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have any available units?
4304 Highland Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have?
Some of 4304 Highland Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Highland Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Highland Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Highland Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Highland Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Highland Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Highland Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4304 Highland Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4304 Highland Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Highland Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Highland Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Highland Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXHurst, TXRoanoke, TXSouthlake, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District